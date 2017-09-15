View the gallery

Judging by Juicy Couture’s NYFW party Wednesday night, the legacy brand’s comeback campaign, which ramped up in August with the anointment of new creative director Jamie Mizrahi, is designed to administer a strong dose of nostalgia. The party, cohosted by Galore at the Public Hotel, featured performances by Paris Hilton and Lil’ Kim who, like the Juicy velour tracksuit, enjoyed peak icon status in the early 2000s.

But at the SS18 presentation earlier that day, it was clear that nineties babies aren’t the only targets of the company’s new epoch. The presentation, an Avedon-inspired tableau featuring croquet-playing models on a 30 Rock rooftop, showed a mix of 60s, 70s, and 90s influences. “The Juicy I think of is not the Juicy tracksuits that people wear to the airport,” Mizrahi tells us. “I think of the waffle knits and linen pants that were around when Juicy first started [in the late nineties]. That’s why I chose to bring back all those things. And the velour obviously.”

While Mizrahi’s vision may span the decades, many of her peers and clients made up the fabric of mid-aughts culture; as a stylist, she has worked with Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Nicole Richie, who is a close friend. Today, Mizrahi is still the force behind some of Hollywood’s strongest dressers, from Suki Waterhouse to Sasha Lane, who, its safe to say, will have access to a rainbow of Juicy sweats.

While Juicy’s future is bright, Mizrahi still treasures some of her original velour. “I have some of it, yes. My first [tracksuit] was oatmeal. And then I had a bright orange one,” she says, then a pause. “I mean, I had every color.”