See How The Shoe Fits in NYC

As the brand becomes older and the clients get younger, Italian luxury footwear legend Bruno Magli branches out, expanding its presence across the Atlantic. The brand’s new Manhattan boutique/concept store is set to open in Soho this September, just a stone’s throw away from other downtown outposts of European luxury houses. In the midst of an e-commerce boom, the opening of a brick-and-mortar space is a bold choice. Cory Baker, Chief Operating Officer of Marquee Brands (which owns Bruno Magli), says the space will offer current shoes, accessories and tailoring while paying homage to the brand’s past. The boutique is the latest in the neighborhood’s growing roster of luxury tenants, should you need a place to kick your feet up on your next downtown shopping spree.