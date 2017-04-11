Isabel Marant opened her fifth U.S. store on April 10. The 2,150 square foot space is located at 175 N.E. 40th St. in Miami’s Design District, in the Garden Lounge Building. Designed by French architect Laurent Deroo, the store emulates vibes from the modernist 50s and 60s French brutalist movement. It features a terrazzo made of concrete and lava stone, and textile-on-cork paneling. The space is complete with a modern kinetic chandelier suspended in the center of the room.

As she did for many of her other stores, Marant asked French sculptor Arnold Goron to design the windows. He created an installation that booms with color, inviting in the vibrancy of the spring and summer seasons. With a moving fan, the window feels alive and colorful.

Marant’s love for fashion was evident at age 11, and her passion for clothing and fearless attitude have not left her side since. At age 22, Marant launched Twen, her own knitwear and jersey line, and hosted her first show in 1995. Three years later she opened her first boutique in Paris, and hasn’t stopped growing her brand since then.

Marant quickly became a world-renowned designer. Today, her 25 stores are proof of her global success. The new addition to her accomplishments will offer the Main Line, which includes the Isabel Marant Étoile collection that debuted in 2003. The pieces in this collection range from Western style boots and bohemian sandals to chic slip-ons and studded cross-body bags. The store will also sell pieces from her SS17 collection, including embroidered bags with tassels and strappy heels with ruffles.