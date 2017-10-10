Despite the company’s rich history of tradition, Hermès’ revitalized approach to its iconic silk scarves is “out with the old and in with the new.” The traveling pop-up concept store, Hermèsmatic, aims to breathe life back into old scarves with their installations of mini-laundrettes, featuring washing machines and wallpaper in their signature orange hue, throughout select cities in the United States and abroad. The interactive animation strays far from the stuffy and gives customers the opportunity to brighten and refresh their worn Hermès scarves using a complimentary dip-dye washing technique, while also providing the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind scarves from their dip-dye collection in store or online. The dip-dyeing is available in upbeat colors like fuchsia pink, denim blue and jungle green. The colorful voyage began for the French fashion house in New York City and will travel to various cities across the United States before finishing in Los Angeles in November 2017.