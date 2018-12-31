The Cat’s Pajamas

Editor. Style icon. Cat person. Lounging aficionado. In a brilliant move, Grace Coddington took her loves and career-defining talents, and funneled them into a whimsical collection done in partnership with Louis Vuitton. For Cruise 2019, the fiery-red-haired editrix gave the luxury house’s iconic monogram a personal touch with illustrations of her two cats—Pumpkin and Blanket—alongside Louis Vuitton artistic director of womenswear Nicolas Ghesquière’s dog Léon.

Spawned from a shared love of animals, the Grace Coddington x Louis Vuitton collaboration features patent leather bags that are playfully shaped in the form of Pumpkin and Blanket. A pair of lively monogrammed silk pajamas—an immediate favorite among the fashion crowd and Coddington herself, who has worn the set on more than one occasion—is peppered all throughout with delightful illustrations. Various leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear, ranging from bucket hats to large duffels, are all given the same fantastical feline treatment, resulting in a rather comprehensive lineup that, if anything, achieves one simple thing: happiness.