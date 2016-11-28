For Ghurka’s latest collection, Creative Director Kathy Formby returned to the luxe leather goods and accessories maker’s perennial source of inspiration: military style of days gone by. “We’ve incorporated regimental stripes and hardware,” Formby says of the details found in her new men’s and women’s designs (like the saddle bag above). Combing through the brand’s archives and visiting vintage stores with cult followings (such as New York City and Montauk’s Melet Mercantile, a favorite of fashion followers like Garance Doré) resulted in a line of instant classics, many of which—like the “New Tilbury”—reference favorite retired styles.

Image: Charlie bag, $2895, GHURKA, ghurka.com.