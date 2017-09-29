Following a July 2017 trip to Turkana, Kenya, designer Gabriela Hearst has pledged to raise awareness and funds for the ongoing food crisis, which has depleted the area’s resources since 2011.

After joining Carolyn Miles, the President and CEO of Save the Children, on this trip, Hearst has pledged $600,000 to Save the Children for famine relief supports—a donation that will provide cash grants of around $55/month to more than 1,000 families in the Turkana region through the region’s next harvest. The funds will allow families to purchase life-sustaining food, livestock and clean water to help them survive the ongoing drought which has forced near-impossible circumstances onto the area.

Aside from the donation, Hearst has also partnered with NET-A-PORTER and Bergdorf Goodman for a handbag collection to raise awareness of her efforts. From October 1st through the 8th, the Gabriela Hearst handbag collection (comprised of five different styles) will be available for immediate purchase for the first time at NET-A-PORTER and Bergdorf Goodman, both in-store and online.

Main Image: Gabriela Hearst Nina Bag in Bordeaux, $1995, GABRIELA HEARST, BergdorfGoodman.com and Net-a-Porter.com