In both history and spirit, Furla is an accessories brand with a global presence in the world of premium luxury and is 100% Italian. With authenticity at its core, customers crave to see that delicate label on the inside of each purse that reads: “100% Italian.” But, while Furla’s dedication to heritage and tradition is strong, the future of Furla is relying on an innovative path that will lead the brand into a territory that has yet to be explored in its 90+ years of existence.

There are exciting campaigns on the agenda, including the brand’s first coed presentation during SS19 Milan Fashion Week in September and a partnership with La Triennale di Milano to launch an exhibition by Haegue Yang titled, Tightrope Walking and Its Wordless Shadow.

But by far, the most transformative plan is pledging to ban the use of animal fur from all future collections. According to Furla’s CEO, Alberto Camerlengo, the company has vowed to go fur-free starting with the Cruise 2019 collection, available in stores November 2018.

“The decision to progressively ban the use of animal fur from the collections is a project that confirms the brand’s growing interest in the environment, with a special attention to animals, a sensitive theme for Furla,” says Camerlengo. It’s no shock that high-end fashion houses are making the switch to a furless philosophy each year. Brands like Michael Kors, Versace, Stella McCartney and more make the list. Camerlengo adds, “there is a new wave of major brands championing sustainable fashion and it marks a great leap forward for the industry. I think many of today’s consumers are looking to shop more consciously and fur-free, and we are excited to be a part of this movement.”

While making this switch, along with all of the other aforementioned innovative campaigns and projects, global expansion is also making great strides. On Furla’s expansion, Camerlengo says, “Furla is present in more than 100 countries and we are focusing on the best locations worldwide. Furla is on a retail rollout in the US: in 2018 alone, we have opened stores in Las Vegas, Nevada; Miami, Florida; and Costa Mesa, California [in Fall 2018].”

No matter if you’re purchasing your classic Furla minibag in Miami or Milan, that little tag saying “100% Italian” will be there. Furla’s commitment to honoring the genuinity of their history and tradition will always be strong, but with these progressive innovations moving forward, it’s clear that the future of Furla swears by the ultimate collaboration between old and new.