If it wasn’t enough that the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight has created historic levels of hype in the world of sports and pop culture, the event in Las Vegas is now getting its own proper high fashion treatment thanks to German designer Philipp Plein.

Announced today, the designer has created a custom robe and set of boxers for Floyd “Money” Mayweather to wear during the infamous fight. Plein and Mayweather’s relationship will also continue beyond this weekend’s fight, as the designer also announced on Instagram that the set would act as the launch for a “multi-year collaboration” between the brand and superstar boxer.

“I applaud Floyd’s winning spirit and have been intrigued by the idea of collaborating together since he joined me on the runway to present my Spring/Summer 2018 resort fashion show last May,” Plein says in a release. “His fashion sense and fearless attitude perfectly match the PHILIPP PLEIN mood and lifestyle. I am excited to see what we will come up with together.” Mayweather echoed the designer’s sentiment in a statement: “Like me he works and plays hard, lives the dream, and demands the best.”

To further celebrate the collaboration, the pair have also announced a limited edition collection to be sold at exclusively at the Philipp Plein flagship in Las Vegas and on the brand’s ecommerce site.

McGregor foreshadowed the trend when he wore a custom “Fuck You” pinstripe three-piece suit, made by luxury LA tailors David August Heil during the fight’s press tour on a stop in Toronto. The ensemble put just any suit-and-tie to shame, and we have no doubt that this foray into purposeful fashion (now emboldened by Mayweather’s move to establish himself *stylistically* in his own right) will continue on as a trend in the world of boxing.

Main Image: Courtesy of Philipp Plein