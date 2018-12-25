Luxury Logomania Pt. II

When it comes to the collision of luxury, logomania, and ’90s nostalgia, Fendi has the market cornered. There’s the classic 1965 double-F Zucca print that earned a capsule collection—FF Reloaded—earlier this year, and for the Fall/Winter 2018 season, the Fendi-as-Fila logo, a riff on the sportswear’s iconic branding (the brainchild of Instagram pop artist Hey Reilly) that not only appealed to the disposition of the social-media-inclined, but also reached immediate cult-level status since its logo-happy runway debut. This fanfare birthed Fendi Mania, a lineup of women’s, men’s, and children’s ready-to-wear and accessories completely devoted to the Fendi/Fila mash-up.

Among the expected logo-covered sportswear pieces—leggings, bodysuits, hoodies, puffers, and more—there are also beautiful silk pleated skirts and sharp suiting that have been abundantly stamped all over, with instances of Wonder Woman–inspired stars, Western-style fringed leather, and Fendi’s FF print sprinkled in to break up the step-and-repeat. Altogether, it’s a collection that unites sportswear with streetwear, blends contemporary with classic, and delivers luxury with just the right amount of irreverence.