Elie Tahari Celebrates 45 Years

45 years is a tall feat in this industry. To commemorate, Elie Tahari took to New York Fashion Week after a five year hiatus from the runway to showcase the luxury brand’s Fall/Winter 2019 Ready-To-Wear collection. From Devon Windsor opening the show to Sailor Brinkley-Cook (20) and her icon of a mom, Christie Brinkley (65) closing, the production was a true celebration of multigenerational women.

Prior to the show, the 67-year-old Iranian-Israeli designer described the Tahari woman as someone to watch on the streets of New York City every day, whether she’s navigating the professional jungle or letting her hair down and throwing caution to the wind. “It’s inspired by the seventies. It’s Lauren Bacall and Bianca Jagger. It’s about independence, confidence and attitude,” Tahari says of the FW19 collection.

Throughout the show, sounds of The Smiths echoed in the Spring Studios gallery and attendees were enamored by a rich purple and deep bronze palette taking shape with the help of classic seventies silhouettes and subtle overlapping textures. “What’s new is that we’re using a lot of belted styles. They were out for a while and it looks like they’re making a comeback,” decides Tahari.

For the finale, Christie Brinkley was adorned in head to toe green velvet in pant suit form while her beachy-haired blonde counterpart rocked a sultry black minidress and slick thigh high boots. The finale wasn’t complete until the mother-daughter duo met for an embrace mid-catwalk.

Notable guests included Laverne Cox, Bella Thorne, Huma Abedin, Kelly Bensimon, Rocky Barnes, Shea Marie, Cipriana Quann, TK Wonder and Danielle Bernstein, and others.