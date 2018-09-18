Nina Kraviz Celebrates Style With Ray-Ban

Self-expression and individuality are celebrated through many different avenues of creativity including art, beauty, fashion and music. You’re able to showcase your personality through what you wear, listen to or create on a day-to-day basis. As a leader in the eyewear market, Ray-Ban has always differentiated themselves from other brands by encouraging the evolution of one’s style. From creating staple sunglasses and eyeglasses to reimagining those frames by drawing inspiration from their expansive design archives, Ray-Ban has been able to connect with a diverse audience.

With the launch of Ray-Ban Studios, the brand has started creating limited-edition collaborations with different musical artists. From exploring an artist’s inspirations to producing exclusive product collaborations, Ray-Ban Studios is dedicated to its musical roots (musicians like Bob Dylan and Michael Jackson have famously donned Ray-Ban shades) as well as its foundations in non-conformity.

The first collaboration involved DJ duo, The Martinez Brothers, and offered an inside-look at their personal artistry. Most recently, Ray-Ban Studios teamed up with internationally renowned DJ Nina Kraviz to create a 300-piece exclusive style called, The Nina. The accompanying campaign, Feel Your Beat, features a documentary offering a backstage look at the vibrant life of Nina Kraviz, from her music to her roots back in Moscow, Russia.

The Nina is a classic cat-eye frame available in two versions: Orange Safari and Eye Green. The capsule collection was inspired by the retro Ray-Ban cat-eye style that dates back to the 1960s. The collection is exclusively available on Ray-Ban.com and select Ray-Ban stores.