It’s no small secret that Kris Van Assche, Dior Homme’s Belgian artistic director, has long had a passion for music. For his FW15 collection, he unveiled an orchestra in the middle of the runway. His FW17 collection references gabba and rave, and heavyweight performers like ASAP Rocky and Boy George have been among the faces of his recent campaigns. It should come as no surprise, then, that the fashion pioneer has finally ventured into the world of audio design. This summer sees the release of four packages designed by Van Assche for the Dior Homme x Sennheiser Collection: the travel, daily, pocket and home solutions—all featuring special edition items like noise-cancelling and in-ear headphones with leather carrying cases and storage furniture. Each piece fuses Sennheiser’s advanced technology with Dior Homme’s unique signature style. Fashionable listening!

Available in June at Dior Homme boutiques and en-us.sennheiser.com.