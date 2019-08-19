Monique Lhuillier Launches Collection With The Bouqs Co

Leading online floral retailer The Bouqs Company has collaborated with ready-to-wear, lifestyle, and bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. Following the launch of the pair’s partnership in March 2019, this collection will feature a new season of floral arrangements made with roses, tulips, and hydrangeas. The co-branded collection of six arrangements spotlights the feminine aesthetic of Monique Lhuillier and the vibrancy of The Bouqs Co.

Inspired by her own life experiences, Lhuillier turned to one of her most popular evening gowns when designing the Yvette Bouq for the collection. The Yvette Bouq is rich with shades of royal purple, lavender, and deep indigo, symbolizing loyalty, luxury, and independence. The roses, matthiolas, veronicas, lisianthus, and pagodas in the arrangement provide an effortlessly chic style.

“We created my new collection to reflect the natural, sophisticated floral arrangements that I gravitate toward when celebrating all the moments that make life so meaningful. Flowers shouldn’t just be for weddings and special occasions; they should be a part of our everyday life,” expressed Monique Lhuillier.

The debut floral collection launches August 19 and is priced between $55 to $100. The six Bouqs included are called Ava, Sophia, Felicity, Stella, Yvette, and Margot.

Learn more about the Monique Lhuillier x The Bouqs Company collection here.