See Cindy Crawford’s Shoe Collection

The feeling of walking around town wishing you had on different shoes is all too familiar, which is why we’re thrilled to learn that supermodel and mogul Cindy Crawford has lent her globe-trotting expertise to luxury shoe designer Sarah Flint. The duo have collaborated on an exclusive capsule collection, Sarah Flint x Cindy Crawford: The Jet Set, inspired by Crawford’s and Flint’s travels around the globe.

In this collection, comfort is key. The three shoes (the only ones you’ll ever need to pack, according to Flint and Crawford) are priced from $375 to $695 and comprise a sandal, a skimmer and a boot. “Sarah is an expert at designing comfortable shoes that look great,” says Crawford.

”We wanted to come up with a stylish and functional solution for women that travel constantly and want to look good and pack light. That’s why we came up with the three essential styles that can take a woman from day to night, work to dinner, city to country. The three shoes in this collection are meant to take you anywhere, whether you’re on a vacation or a business trip.