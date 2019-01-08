Carrie Bradshaw’s Shoes, 10 Years Later

In 2008, shoe designer extraordinaire Manolo Blahnik dreamed up a pump blanketed in satin and embellished with a blinding 144-crystal square buckle. He coined it the Hangisi. The shoe skyrocketed into something of a pop culture phenomenon when Mr. Big proposed to Carrie Bradshaw in the first Sex and the City movie. Every type of derivative was conceived—boots, mules, d’Orsays, and flats—in more than 100 different materials and colorways, complete with seven different heel heights.

Now, a whirlwind of a decade later, a limited edition capsule has arrived to celebrate the Hangisi’s journey, featuring seven styles in three different heel heights and exclusive prints that range from bold graphics to intricate embroideries. One pays tribute to New York City with a meticulous depiction of the city’s street grid. Another offers a romantic take with “love” lightly scrawled throughout. And for a more literal take, there’s the crown jewel of the bunch: a statement-making Hangisi with blue crystals and an embroidered script that reads, “A decade of love.”