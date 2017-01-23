If you haven’t heard, Calvin Klein quietly dropped images of it’s new Chief Creative Officer, Raf Simons, first collection for the house. Calvin Klein By Appointment, a handcrafted collection made-to-measure in NYC. While his first collection was thought to be the upcoming fall women’s ready-to-wear show on February 10, these 14 looks draw inspiration from over 100 years of American fashion icons.

From cheerleaders, to debutantes, to majorettes, the collection is a “departure for Calvin Klein: No longer solely for celebrities, rather an open made-to-measure service.” Pieter Mulier, the brands Creative Director, describes the collection as “driven by character; it’s a woman feeling empowered and being her own person in what she wears.” Each portrait, shot by Simon’s long time collaborators, photographer Willy Vanderperre and stylist Olivier Rizzo features faces of multiple backgrounds.

From young actress Millie Bobby Brown in a beautifully beaded t-shirt, to American model Jamie Bochert in a matching floral tailored look, to Australian model Julia Nobis in a tulle skirt straight out of a ’50s debutante ball. Simons says, “Calvin Klein is not only about iconic underwear and jeans – its about so much more.” Each portrait sits beautifully alongside a par of white Calvin Klein briefs. And at a time when so much is changing in America, its exciting to see that the future of American Fashion is only looking up.