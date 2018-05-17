When you peer into the world of luxury fashion brands, it’s common to find family-owned companies with a dominating presence in the industry. From the Arnault family, with Bernard Arnault heading LVMH, to the famous Versace legacy; family works well within the world of luxury fashion. We took a peek at the Boca Raton-based and family-owned modern menswear brand, Bugatchi, and gained insight into how working with family can be both challenging and rewarding included.

Bugatchi is a luxury global brand devoted to style and sophistication, offering a range of essentials for both traditional and trendy customers. With family filling major roles in the business including CEO, Creative Director and E-Commerce, the Bugatchi brand stands on an interconnected level of modern commitment. Below, the company’s CEO Cecile Revah gives us a full history of the family-run business and who exactly the “Bugatchi Man” is.

How did your family get started in fashion?

In the late 1970s, we owned and operated a small chain of retail stores that offered denim as well as women’s and men’s casual and contemporary fashion. We had direct contact with the customers, we understood what and how they bought. It was instrumental in forging our conception of what the market needed, what our niche would be and it was a stepping stone from which we launched Bugatchi.

What drew you to the fashion industry?

It’s a beautiful and difficult industry. I think one is drawn to it instinctively, like most things that involve passion and devotion. I was very young and at an age where fashion, beauty and passion nurtured my dreams.

How do you think men’s fashion has changed over the years and is headed?

Fashion is most always influenced by world events. It is hard to have an opinion on the subject. However, some of the most popular fashions are classic, they can stand the test of time and style, only experiencing minor changes to keep up with the trends. Other clothing items could be considered “fads”, styles that are only popular for a short season and then never worn again. I think the 1980’s reflected a unique fashion period that luckily went out as fast as it came in.

What are the strengths and challenges of working with family?

Working with family comes with its own set of unique advantages and challenges. On one hand you get stability, commitment and long term objectives. On the other hand, it can be challenging to deal with conflict when it involves family members more than with anyone else. Overall the advantages far outweigh the challenges.

Who is the “Bugatchi man”?

The Bugatchi customer is the man who wants fashion, quality and comfort without forfeiting his own style. He wants to be noticed and be complimented on his look.