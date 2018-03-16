View the gallery

Breitling, famous for its chronographs and its strong link to aviation, has just launched a new pilot’s watch collection: the Navitimer 8. The collection is the first under the direction of Georges Kern, Breitling’s CEO since the summer of 2017. “With the Navitimer 8,” he says, “we are honoring not only our rich heritage but also our pioneering role in building chronographic instruments. But while the Navitimer 8 pays tribute to our past, it also does something considerably more important. It opens the door to a very exciting future.”

The future is vast for Kern, who is more than experienced in the watch industry. In 2000, he joined Richemont and was an active influence in the integration of the brands A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre and IWC Schaffhausen following their acquisitions. In 2002, at the age of 36, he was chosen to run IWC Schaffhausen, becoming the youngest CEO within Richemont. Now, Kern’s mission is to foster the global development for Breitling and to focus on further developing the company’s digital and retail footprint while accelerating growth in the Asian markets. At the very least the Navitimer 8, with its eye-catching case, contrasting satin and polished surfaces, and blend of elegance and athleticism, is bound to take the brand’s profile to new heights.

Main image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.