Blair Eadie Gets Personal at Kendra Scott in NYC

Austin-based fashion and lifestyle brand Kendra Scott unveiled its flagship store in New York City earlier this fall. With two floors of retail space, the SoHo location was destined to be a shopper’s haven for luxury jewelry, chic home décor, nail lacquer and of course, the customizable Color Bar™. Though New York City showed immediate enthusiasm for the arrival of Kendra Scott, the founder, designer and philanthropist was looking to create something more than a typical shopping experience. The SoHo store is slated to host Kendra Gives Back events in order to support its new community and celebrate the spirit of The Big Apple.

One way to celebrate the truest spirit of New York City is the brand’s customizable Color Bar™. Visited and adored by stylish celebrities like Blake Lively, Elisabeth Moss and Jessica Alba, the opportunity to create and personalize your accessories has made the Color Bar™ one of the biggest draws to any Kendra Scott shop across the country.

The interactive experience allows customers to choose from earrings, necklaces, home décor and more. You then have the ability to select your metal (rose gold, anyone?) and any stones you’d like to include, from Ivory Pearl to Maroon Jade.

Very recently, blogger and fashionista Blair Eadie of Atlantic-Pacific made her way to the new Kendra Scott flagship store and customized her very own Sheila Hoop Earrings with multi-colored stones at the Color Bar™. Being able to tailor your jewelry to fit your bold personality or maybe your current mood allows you to stand out in all the right ways. Visit the Kendra Scott New York City store located at 126 Spring Street.

Main image: Blair Eadie of Atlantic-Pacific gets her customization on, rocking personalized Sheila Hoop Earrings with multi-color stones at the Kendra Scott flagship store in NYC. Photo credit: Tiffany Bri / BFA for Kendra Scott