When the world first met Audrina Patridge on MTV’s The Hills, it was clear that she had an affinity for beachwear. “I was always in a bikini and they would called me the bikini queen in all the media,” she says. Since those days in Los Angeles, the reality star has hit the beach on just about every continent (she says Bora Bora and Moorea in Tahiti are among the best sandy spots), and three years ago, she set her sights on creating a swimwear line inspired by her travels.

Last month, Patridge’s vision finally became a reality with the launch of Prey Swim. Available online only, the brand’s first collection is an ode to 1960’s and 70’s Marrakesh filled with sexy silhouettes for all sizes and reversible bohemian patterns and chic earth tones perfect for mixing and matching. “Every collection is going to be inspired by somewhere else in the world— I mean everywhere I’ve been, like Brazil and Costa Rica. We go to Australia all the time, so we’ll do a line based on that,” says Patridge, who recently wed Australian BMX rider Corey Bohan in the ultimate boho-chic ceremony, which she shared on her website.

As for being bikini ready despite giving birth to daughter Kirra a mere five months ago, Patridge credits breast-feeding and Pilates as her biggest weight-loss weapons, saying, “I’m just starting to wean Kirra off and breast-feeding just literally sheds everything off. That’s really been helpful for me. But other than that just eating healthy – eating lots of vegetables and proteins and staying away from fast food, no sugar, no dessert, no candy. Having a healthy lifestyle. Once you start practicing that it just kind of flows naturally.”

Prey Swim is available here.