This season, the exercise-as-everyday-clothing movement welcomes serious star power in the form of debut lines by two actors famous for very different, but equally beloved, sports movies. From Oscar winner Hilary Swank (star of the boxing tearjerker Million Dollar Baby) comes Mission Statement, womenswear that could be described as gym-to-boardroom. Of her collection of dresses, jackets, sweaters and more made from a mix of high-performance and luxe fabrics, Swank says, “the underlying goal in creating it was to pay homage to women who are ambitious, focused and have a love for living a full, authentic life.” The line reflects a new chapter for the actress with a fierce tenacity to do it all, who reportedly once lived out of her car.

From Golden Globe winner Bill Murray (star of the classic comedy Caddyshack) comes William Murray Golf, a men’s collection of—surprise!—irreverent sportswear, co-created by Murray’s brother, Joel. The brothers Murray are just as passionate about their endeavor, which harkens back to their days caddying together as kids.

Their clothes—polos, shorts, hats and button-downs in playful stripes, plaids and patterns (like a cocktail print that’s sure to be the toast of the clubhouse)—are as appropriate for the green as they are for the streets of fashionable enclaves like New York City’s Williamsburg (where Bill himself has been known to stroll). Again, the creators share a personal connection to their creations. “Bill’s always had a different kind of fashion sense,” says Joel of his brother. “You see him at Cannes and he’s got a plaid jacket and a plaid shirt and bow tie. Somehow it works.”

On Hilary Swank: Vice Versa tank (on Swank), $495 MISSION STATEMENT, missionstatement.com.