Ahead of her Spring 2017 New York Fashion Week show, we spoke with Pamella DeVos, the designer behind Pamella Roland, to get her top tips for wedding guest attire. DeVos is an eveningwear expert, having dressed countless A-listers for black-tie events, and her Resort 2018 collection, which debuted at Bulgari, was the epitome of elegance—comprised of sparkling, floor-sweeping gowns and sophisticated jumpsuits.

Here, the fashion designer reveals her favorite black-tie accessory and what she’s wearing to her daughter’s upcoming nuptials.

What do you suggest wearing to a black tie wedding?

I think it’s important to always take into consideration the location of the nuptials as well as your own personal style. The most important thing is to feel comfortable and confident so whether you choose a cocktail, jumpsuit or go with the traditional gown option. It should be a representation of you as well as the theme of the wedding, and also remember, never wear white to a wedding unless it is your own!

What do you recommend for accessories?

Accessories, with any outfit, depend on what you are wearing. If it’s something that’s highly embroidered or intricate then it’s usually smart to keep accessories to a minimum. If it’s something more simple and clean cut then you have a bit more room to play around with accents, but regardless of what you wear, you can never go wrong with diamonds, they are classic and elegant.

What is important to keep in mind when putting together a wedding outfit?

With any outfit, you need to stay true to your own fashion sense and wear what makes you feel best. The weather and location should also play a key factor when choosing your attire.

What will you be wearing to your daughter’s upcoming wedding?

Because my daughter’s bridal party will be wearing blush and the groomsmen will be wearing grey suits, I decided to marry the two colorways by designing a custom silk crepe grey gown with hand embroidered blush floral bedding. It compliments her color scheme in a very subtle way.

Main image credit: pinterest.com