When Armarium CEO Trisha Gregory first met celebrity fashion stylist Micaela Erlanger, both women knew they were destined to collaborate. Two years later, that moment has arrived. Earlier this month, Gregory officially tapped Erlanger to be her styling service’s creative director.

Described by some as the “Netflix of Designer Fashion , ” Armarium is, in Erlanger’s words, “empowering” in its capacity to connect consumers with straight-off-the-runway fashions. And Erlanger—a stylist for the likes of Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o (see: Nyong’o’s instantly iconic Black Panther red carpet tour)—is no stranger to empowering looks.

“It felt like a very natural role to take on,” Erlanger says. “I’ll be working across the platform on the overall creative direction, so I’m going to be involved in their market, buying and curating for their site.”

While it may offer highly coveted, avant-garde styles, the app’s mission to expand access to these fashions aligns with Erlanger’s eagerness to share her expertise with as many people as possible (as she will when her upcoming book, How To Accessorize, comes out on April 3rd). In Erlanger’s opinion, high fashion is for everyone, not just the A-list set. “You get the real, professional treatment,” Erlanger says of Armarium. “This platform is going to change the styling industry in terms of the public. [So many women] have special occasions that they need to be dressed for, and so many women love fashion. It allows women access to incredible clothes but also incredible advice.”

In terms of the personal touch she’ll bring to Armarium, Erlanger plans to take a page from her own book. That is to say, she’ll be teaching the platform’s users just “how to accessorize,” amplifying their jewelry and bag offerings. “An amazing bag or fabulous jewelry is the icing on the cake,” she says. “It’s the final touch.”