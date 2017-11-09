Alexander Wang’s urban ease meets Judith Leiber’s meticulous detail with this limited-edition piece designed to look like a roll of $100 bills. Beyoncé carried the bag to her husband Jay-Z’s Tidal X Brooklyn party, while Kim Kardashian has been spotted by paparazzi on the West Coast clutching it harder than if it was real cash. More than 10,000 Swarovski crystals encase the couture money roll, which takes an artist a full week to bead. Now that’s priceless.

Evening bag, $4,995, ALEXANDER WANG x JUDITH LEIBER, alexanderwang.com. Lipstick, $14, L’OREAL PARIS COLOUR RICHE x BALMAIN, Barneys New York and barneys.com.