Check Out Luke Evans in Versace Men’s Eyewear

Actor Luke Evans, best known for his role in Dracula Untold, has teamed up with luxe Italian fashion house Versace to debut its latest men’s eyewear Capsule Collection and campaign. The collaboration was shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and features Evans posing in a variety of sleek styles from the collection.

Inspired by classic Versace with a modern twist, the debut eyewear collection features three new styles of frames. The designs range from metal frames, the iconic Medusa symbol and Greek Key motif to modern visor silhouettes. The Sun Style Grecamania Pilot frames spotlight a clean cut frame aesthetic and laser engraved metal temples. This piece is available in a variety of frames including a gold tone with gold mirror lenses, or in a dark silver with gunmetal details and gray mirror lenses.

The Grecamania Visor frames are a classic take on modern Versace with clean cut frames and lateral cut-outs. Adorned with the iconic Medusa symbol in the center, these frames are also enhanced with a laser-engraved Greek Key pattern. The Grecamania Visor eye piece is also available in gold with gold-tone details and gray lenses.

The Optical Style frames make for a sophisticated look with metal wire designs and “clip on” look creating the classic double bridge effect. The style showcases a gold frame, matte black metal double-bridge, and temple tips.

The new eyewear collection pays tribute to Versace’s iconic heritage and is now available in stores and online. Click here for more information on the Versace Capsule collection and collaboration with Luke Evans.