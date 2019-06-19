The Newest Face at Wynn Nightlife

With residencies held by the likes of The Chainsmokers and Steve Aoki, Wynn Nightlife has solidified themselves as an iconic pioneer in entertainment. The latest news for the brand is the introduction of its newest team member: hospitality veteran Romain Pavee. Pavee will join as Wynn Nightlife’s Executive Director of International Marketing. The French transplant comes from Pernod Ricard and has over 15 years of luxury experience in marketing and hospitality.

“Romain has created omni-channel sales and marketing strategies targeting partnerships with the world’s most iconic brands. As a professional relationship builder and connector, Romain has held positions with some of the most prestigious hospitality operators in the world such as Daniel Boulud and Bagatelle,” Managing Partner Alex Cordova says of the newest face to join Wynn Nightlife.

Pavee will bring his innovative thinking and bold leadership to the already stellar team at Wynn Nightlife in Las Vegas.