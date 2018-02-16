The Weekender: Washington D.C.

Despite Washington, D.C.’s unsavory political landscape, the city’s restaurant scene has never been more enticing—offering an international mix of new American, Asian and Latin cuisines. Herein, your weekend guide to D.C.’s local foodie agenda.

Friday evening: Start your D.C. tasting tour with Michelin-starred chef and activist José Andrés. His pint-sized restaurant, minibar, an all prix fixe, 12-person gem, offers an avant-garde dinner experience you won’t soon forget (just be sure to reserve well in advance). Afterwards, make your way next door to its sister establishment barmini for a nightcap, where you can also catch a cocktail class depending on the bar’s event schedule.

Saturday morning/afternoon: Dirty Habit has an Asian-inspired brunch that’s reason enough to stay at the chic Hotel Monaco in which it’s located. Highlights include a crispy rice-crusted French toast, teriyaki-marinated burgers, and bottomless cocktails. Spend the remainder of the afternoon either exploring the surrounding neighborhood (the National Mall and Library of Congress are nearby).

Saturday evening: After some well-deserved rest, walk around the block to China Chilcano, another José Andrés classic that has taken D.C. by storm since its opening back in 2015. Be to come hungry—you’ll want to have enough room for all of the hallmarks of its bold Peruvian-Asian menu including inventive ceviche and Latin-inspired dim sum specialties like the lamb potsticker with gold flake. A vast collection of piscos (which flow especially during daily “Pisco Hour,” 4 – 6 p.m.) complements Andrés’s inventive bites.

Sunday afternoon: Hop in a cab bound for Compass Rose, where comfort food coupled with Bohemian vibes awaits. A vast craft beer menu and a patio complete with a Bedouin tent make for the perfect way to end your foodie tour of D.C. on an internationally infused high note.

Main image: Inventive caviar-topped dish at barmini © Instagram