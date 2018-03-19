Even in the last few days of this year’s South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, the city felt completely invigorated by the music buffs, cocktail connoisseurs and lifelong hipsters that flock there each year. In addition to headliners in music, film and tech, the ten-day long festival also featured a host of activations and satellite musical events that you might have missed if you didn’t know where to look. We gathered our top five under-the-radar moments from SXSW—still bursting with artist and drinks galore, of course.

1. Deep Eddy Vodka and Margin Walker Music Influencer Kickoff Party

As the warehouse-type space slowly filled, Deep Eddy Vodka cocktails were flowing and guests were mingling before the live music began. Lining the perimeter of the event space were local vendors selling handcrafted jewelry and vintage clothing, perfect to help ease guests into the quirky Austin spirit. (read: #KeepAustinWeird) Our top cocktail recommendation from the party? The easy and refreshing Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka and soda. Additionally, the Deep Eddy Vodka Tasting Room offers cocktails paired with picturesque scenery.

2. StubHub Party at Bangers Sausage House

This traditional German beer garden house was transformed into a massive party, centered around a StubHub-branded stage that featured a roster of artists throughout the weekend. On 3/14 the lineup culminated in an epic performance by Cold War Kids following Two Feet, Jukebox the Ghost and more. Our recommendation? VIP access offered a buzzy crowd bonding over newly discovered artists—a respite from the chaos of general admission.

3. Do512 Lounge Sessions

The Do512 Lounge welcomes guests with an outdoor seating area surrounded by a badass airstream and a totally Instagrammable backdrop of colorful graffiti. Inside, attendees picked on the sandwich bar and of course a bar serving up deliciously crafted Deep Eddy Vodka cocktails. The intimate lounge provided a lineup of newer artists throughout the day including Brent Cowles, The Britanys and Mallrat. The Lounge is a great way to ease your way into a day of SXSW parties.

4. Brooklyn Vegan and Margin Walker Presents Lost Weekend 2 at Cheer Up Charlies

Our recent “Key to the City” star Jake McDorman wasn’t lying; Cheer Up Charlies is quintessential Austin. Their SXSW activation offered an outdoor stage, various food trucks (including Taco Baby, an Austin staple), picnic tables and a great outdoor patio and bar, and a musical lineup including Girl Ray, Speedy Ortiz and U.S. Girls. With saxophones and psychedelic sounds blaring, this afternoon party brought SXSW to its feet.

5. FLOODfest Magazine Party at Cedar Street

The fourth annual FLOODfest party in Austin did not disappoint. For three days Cedar Street Courtyard was completely flooded with guests, posted up along every inch of the two-floor, sun-drenched outdoor space. Guests shaded themselves on the upstairs level of the VIP lounge while others found refuge by watching the performances from the indoor bar. This year’s lineup offered epic sets by Dr. Octagon, Kurt Vile and Brooklyn-based Porches.