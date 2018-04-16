DuJour Navigation

Customize Your Spin With Bespoke SoulCycle Gear

With Ultracor’s new kiosks at select SoulCycle locations, you can choose the fit and style of your leggings

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Keeping up with today’s activewear trends is about as much of a challenge as keeping pace with your SoulCycle instructor. So why not ditch the trend-watching and create your own athleisure looks? Now, with a new collaboration between SoulCycle and tech-enabled athletic apparel company Ultracor, you can.

Through kiosks at select SoulCycle studios, riders can create personalized looks “through seamless technology exclusive to SoulCycle,” the activewear brand says in a statement. By adjusting variables like height, color, and slogans (up to 10 characters in length), users can create a legging that’s perfectly form-fitting to both their bodies and personalities. The bespoke leggings, each $220, are then delivered to you in three business days.

A company known for its iconic trademarks, SoulCycle’s partnership with Ultracor seems like a match made in workout heaven. With SoulCycle’s clever branding and Ultracor’s lasercut, core-engaging construction, these workout pants are sure to help you pull ahead of the pack at your next 6:30 a.m. session.

Starting today, Ultracor kiosks will be stationed at select SoulCycle studios across the country and additional styles will be added every couple of weeks.

