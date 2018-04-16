Keeping up with today’s activewear trends is about as much of a challenge as keeping pace with your SoulCycle instructor. So why not ditch the trend-watching and create your own athleisure looks? Now, with a new collaboration between SoulCycle and tech-enabled athletic apparel company Ultracor, you can.

Through kiosks at select SoulCycle studios, riders can create personalized looks “through seamless technology exclusive to SoulCycle,” the activewear brand says in a statement. By adjusting variables like height, color, and slogans (up to 10 characters in length), users can create a legging that’s perfectly form-fitting to both their bodies and personalities. The bespoke leggings, each $220, are then delivered to you in three business days.

A company known for its iconic trademarks, SoulCycle’s partnership with Ultracor seems like a match made in workout heaven. With SoulCycle’s clever branding and Ultracor’s lasercut, core-engaging construction, these workout pants are sure to help you pull ahead of the pack at your next 6:30 a.m. session.

Starting today, Ultracor kiosks will be stationed at select SoulCycle studios across the country and additional styles will be added every couple of weeks.