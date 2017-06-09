View the gallery

As one of Hollywood’s emerging philanthropic power couples, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen took on Alzheimer’s disease with the third annual Hilarity for Charity New York City Variety Show last night, wherein a coterie of comedy peers showed up to wow the crowd at New York’s Webster Hall.

“They come to our house and audition for us in our living room,” Miller Rogen joked about the star-studded lineup, which included Amy Schumer and Jim Gaffigan.

“We live with each of them for a day and see how we like them,” added Rogen.

With SNL between seasons, a crush of cast members including Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, and Colin Jost were on hand to support the cause. “It’s a really long Sunday right now,” said Jost. “I’m bad at not working so I immediately set up a lot of standup gigs and writing I have to turn in. And then I regret.”

Despite the Rogens’s personal connection to the disease (Miller Rogen’s mother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 55), the evening achieved a lighthearted tone, with Schumer hamming for the crowd about her recent breakup with Ben Hanisch. “I’m dating this new dude,” she reportedly said. “He’s awesome. He’s like Stephen Hawking … sexually.”

The blue humor paid off, with donations totaling nearly $400,000 by the end of the night.