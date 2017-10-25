The Playboy Mansion—known for housing countless Bunnies and serving as the center of lavish, star-studded parties—is up for sale. The asking price? $200 million, making it the most expensive completed home currently on the market in the United States.

The iconic 20,000 square-foot estate sits on five acres of land in Holmby Hills, a neighborhood nestled between Bel Air and Beverly Hills. Although some of Hugh Hefner’s previous girlfriends described the house as outdated, its luxury features include the Playboy Grotto (an artificial cave with a whirlpool spa), a Prohibition-era styled wine cellar, a tennis court, gym, theater and game house.

But there’s a catch.

For whoever purchases the home, Hefner will come along with it. According to the mansion’s sales terms, the 89-year-old publishing mogul must be allowed to live in the mansion for the rest of his life. “The Playboy Mansion has been the creative center for Hef as his residence and workplace for the past 40 years, as it will continue to be if the property is sold,” Playboy Enterprises CEO Scott Flanders said in a release.

To honor the past 40 years of memories at the Playboy Mansion, check out 16 fascinating facts about the palatial bachelor pad.