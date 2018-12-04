Shinola Stays Sophisticated With Next Project

As a luxury brand focused on beautifully crafted timepieces since 2011, Shinola has garnered a celebrated reputation for creating elegant and high-quality products. The Detroit-based brand prides itself on producing skillfully crafted watches, handbags, jewelry and soon, a hotel.

As an ode to Shinola’s roots, the brand has partnered with a Detroit-based real estate firm, Bedrock, to create an innovative and high-end hotel. As with any new venture, Shinola has teamed up with only the very best. The Shinola Hotel will be operated by Mac&Lo and will include designs from Gachot Studios and Kraemer Design Group as well as food and beverage menus curated by Chef Andrew Carmellini of NoHo Hospitality Group.

Set to open in January 2019, the highly anticipated 129-room hotel will offer a signature style that caters to Shinola’s audience while embracing the vibrancy of its shopping district neighborhood in downtown Detroit. To honor the city’s rich history, the 16,000-square-foot hotel will be located in two restored buildings – the onetime T.B. Rayl & Co. department store and a former Singer sewing-machine store. Connected by three spacious annexes, the design is expected to be airy and bright while still celebrating the locale’s storied past.

Keeping in line with Shinola’s innovative style, the Shinola Hotel will serve as a new hub for the city, evoking a buzzing energy for guests and locals alike. The hotel will feature a social “living room,” designed to encourage people to connect in a warm environment, an asset that will enhance the overall vibe of the hotel and simultaneously elevate the city, Shinola’s home.

Shinola and Bedrock are both focused on developing a chic and sophisticated place for guests, which means design and style will be kept at the forefront of the hotel’s identity. Consistent with Shinola’s products, the hotel will offer a timeless style laced with warm and welcoming design elements. Much of the furniture, wall-coverings and accessories will be custom-designed and even more importantly, produced in Michigan. A quirky aspect that serves as a testament to the hotel’s attention to detail will be each room’s mini-bar, which will be fully stocked with iconic Michigan staples such as Great Lakes Chips, Shinola Cola, Vernors Ginger Ale and local craft brews.

By working with Detroit’s Kraemer Design Group and New York’s Gachot Studios on the hotel’s aesthetic, the Shinola Hotel will radiate a luxurious and sophisticated confidence while hinting at humble roots and a warm welcome. Guests will be surrounded by luxury from hand-crafted Shinola products, American-made Heath Ceramics, 300-thread-count percale custom bed linens from Frette and much more. When not experiencing pure bliss in one of the hotel’s 129 rooms, guests can savor culinary masterpieces at any of the four on-site dining options. With food and beverage curated to complement Detroit and feature both local fare and more diverse cuisine, the Shinola Hotel will be able to serve something for everyone, including house-made pastas, local farmstand sides, Midwest craft beers and much more.

The Shinola Hotel will be located at 1400 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.