This past weekend, the 30th annual Americares Airlift Benefit took place at the Westchester County Airport. Americares is a “nonprofit disaster relief and global health organization” that annually assists over 90 countries and every single state in the U.S. by providing more than $600 million in health programs and quality medical support.

Guests in attendance included co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Melissa Joan Hart, Tony Goldwyn, Dr. Mike Varshavski, Erica Hill, Jennifer Lahmers and Bobby Valentine. President George H.W. Bush and Mrs. Barbara Bush were presented with the inaugural Bob and Leila Macauley Humanitarian Spirit Award for their remarkable bravery and devotion to philanthropy. Jonathan Bush Jr. was in attendance to accept the award on behalf of his aunt and uncle.

The Benefit provided guests and Americares staff with the opportunity to partake in their signature Airlift, which included either a thrilling send-off from the tarmac, or a climb aboard a chartered plane for a 24-hour trip to Guatemala, where visitors were able to see first-hand exactly what health programs are provided by Americares. Guatemala is an impoverished country with an incredibly limited amount of medicine. Americares supports 300 health centers throughout Guatemala, which provides the country with the essential support they desperately need.