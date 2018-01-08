With locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville and others, City Winery prides itself on offering guests across the nation an eclectic environment to wine and dine coupled with live music and entertainment. Even more importantly, you’ll enjoy a positive atmosphere that stems from the attitudes of the staff trickling down to the diners. CEO & Founder of City Winery, Michael Dorf, credits his senior management team for these accolades saying that the team has been by his side from the start and has truly evolved into a family. Dorf says that City Winery is rooted in charitable and philanthropic beliefs, promoting a culture that supports community and camaraderie.

Every year, Dorf organizes a management leadership offsite venture called “Basecamp” to continue encouraging that culture. This year, Dorf has arranged for him and his employees to travel to Puerto Rico to spend two days working with farmers to help rebuild their farm properties following the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria. With duffle bags of supplies in tow, and thanks to American Airlines, who will be waiving the excess baggage fees, the team will deliver necessities including ground coffee, shovels, extension cords, diapers and more to the people of Puerto Rico.

In addition to planting seeds, removing debris and rebuilding barns, sheds and farms, the 125 City Winery team members will build a permanent performance stage featuring a Meyer Sound System for the local community to enjoy live music for years to come.

By utilizing their extensive social media network and email list, City Winery is working to raise $250k before their January 29th departure for Puerto Rico. The company will be reaching out to their customers to help raise the additional funds that will be used to aid in rebuilding Puerto Rico. 100% of donations will go directly to the farming community in Puerto Rico through Foundation for Puerto Rico. Click here to donate.

