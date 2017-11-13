Being in bed with the largest hotel chain on earth has its perks; through the Marriott Rewards Moments platform, patrons can bid on various exclusive experiences using points earned at the hotel’s 6,000 global outposts. For its latest experiential reward, the hotel juggernaut has harnessed the eye of legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier. Starting today, users can bid on a holiday card photo shoot with Demarchelier, gaining access to a professional team of hair stylists, makeup artists, and the chance to outshine Kardashians’ Christmas card this holiday season.

A keystone in fashion portraiture for over thirty years, Demarchelier has shot countless covers featuring the likes of Madonna and Princess Diana. In addition to the French photog’s famously disarming bedside manner, the winning bidder will be graced with five round-trip tickets to New York City, a framed family portrait, 100 holiday card prints, and, naturally, a two-night stay in a Marriott hotel.

Marriott sealed its titanic status last year by acquiring Starwood Hotels & Resorts, increasing its portfolio to encompass 30 brands, including luxury flagships like Ritz-Carlton and the St. Regis, and growing its loyalty program to 100 million users. And while the bidding pool may be enormous, only a fraction is likely to throw down for this reward: bids start at a considerable 75,000 points, and will continue until November 20.

Main image: Kate Moss by Patrick Demarchelier for Harper’s Bazaar December 1992