Luxury fashion designer Giorgio Armani revealed the newest pair of shades for Spring/Summer 2018. Inspired by an artistic and creative spirit, the Giorgio Armani D’Artiste sunglasses were debuted on the runway and brought an immediate flair to the women’s fashion show. The feminine frames offer a coveted balance between elegance and edge, featuring an ultra-light metal frame in a super modern round shape and complimented by the quirky floral-patterned lenses.

The contrast between the classic shape and the eye-catching lens pattern is an ode to the constant evolution of style and fashion, on and off the runway. These shades are what we all need in our lives this season.

The D’Artiste sunglasses are available in three colors: shiny pale gold frame with brown gradient floral lenses and polished black temples; shiny gunmetal frame with navy floral lenses and polished black temples; and shiny rose gold frame with pink floral lenses and polished black temples.