Bloomingdale’s and Everlast Are Knocking Out Breast Cancer

To commemorate Bloomingdale’s 14th consecutive year supporting breast cancer awareness, the luxury department store has partnered with boxing brand Everlast for the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The collaboration is helping to demonstrate the fight against breast cancer with 14 custom Everlast boxing gloves, designed by the following high-end designers: Alice + Olivia, APL, Bally, Bloomingdale’s, Charlotte Tilbury, Fila, MCM, Michael Aram, Rag & Bone, Ralph Lauren, Sachin & Babi, Sean John, Swarovski and Zac Posen. Each one-of-a-kind pair of gloves will be displayed on the arcade level of Bloomingdale’s iconic 59th Street Flagship store throughout the month of October. That doesn’t limit shoppers and supporters around the world though, because anyone can join the fight by bidding on each special creation on Charitybuzz.com for the duration of the month.

In addition to the Everlast floor, Bloomingdale’s teamed up with Ghostly Ferns, an artist collective based in Brooklyn. In order to better illustrate the October campaign, the artists of Ghostly Ferns designed exclusive S’well bottles and special pins featuring a female superhero–all of which are being sold in pink pop-ups throughout Bloomingdale’s locations nationwide. The sales from the water bottles will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Lastly, shoppers can take part in Get Fit for the Fight: Pink Fitness Series. The 59th Street Bloomingdale’s location will be hosting pink fitness classes all month long, including Everlast boxing classes, in order to benefit the Marisa Acocella Foundation and The Carey Foundation.

Step inside Bloomingdale’s interactive arcade floor to experience the dynamic collaboration; from the exclusively designed gloves to Everlast punching bags and shoppable merchandise lining the Instagram-friendly floors.

