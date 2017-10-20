Bette Midler’s star-studded annual Hulaween Bash promises to include celebrity sightings, musical performances and the most fabulous costumes. Midler aims to entertain her guests with exciting entertainment and her own iconic costumes, including a throwback to her Hocus Pocus character, which garnered mass applause.

In anticipation of her 2017 festivities, Midler is hosting a Charitybuzz auction to benefit the New York Restoration Project. You can bid on three of Midler’s fabulous costumes she’s worn to the event in past years. The costumes up for grabs include her 2013 ‘Hulaween in the Big Easy’ look, 2014 ‘Fellini Hulaweenie’ costume and her 2015 ‘Hell Night on Hulaween Island’ get-up. Learn more about the Charitybuzz auction here.

All funds from this auction will benefit NYRP, which has been working for more than 20 years to create healthier environments in New York City. The non-profit renovates gardens, plants trees and works to fortify infrastructure in overpopulated urban areas.

For tickets to this year’s Hulaween in The Garden of Earthly Delights event, click here.