Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Guess

“If I had to choose a [favorite], it would be Claudia Schiffer’s 1989 campaign, shot in Viareggio, Italy, by the legendary Ellen Von Unwerth. Claudia exemplifies everything the Guess woman stands for: Her timeless, distinctive style and infectious energy have kept her at the forefront of fashion for decades. She immortalizes the glamour of the era. The key to building a successful brand is associating it with a strong image, so it won’t be dependent on the season’s whims. The picture is not about what’s in style at any given moment, but about what creates dreams. Any girl can be beautiful, but the gift of translating beauty into a photograph is something else. To this day, when I look at Claudia’s pictures, I dream.”

Photo by Ellen von Unwerth. Courtesy of Guess.