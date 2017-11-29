The 60th annual Grammy Music Awards will return to the Big Apple for the first time in 15 years, taking place at none other than Madison Square Garden. New York City is celebrated for being a musical mecca, paving the way for young, up-and-coming artists along with catering to the legends. Last year, the Grammys offered music lovers some of the most iconic live performances from Lady Gaga, Chance the Rapper and Bruno Mars. Not to be upstaged, the 2018 award show released the nominees on November 28 and we can only imagine what the performances will look like this year.

From the snubs to the shut outs (Jay-Z racked up eight nominations), this year’s nominees include the best of the best from pop stars to hip-hop prodigies. While newcomers Khalid, SZA and Lil Uzi Vert were all expected to receive nods for Best New Artist, Alessia Cara landed a surprise nom, along with garnering a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance mention for “Stay” with Zedd. There are a few lingering question marks regarding Lady Gaga’s underwhelming two nominations and Ed Sheeran being excluded from all the major categories with an exception of Best Pop Vocal Album, but the love for the other nominees is still very evident. With a Record of the Year nom for “Redbone,” Childish Gambino continues to own 2017 as his year following a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award win for his role in Atlanta earlier this year. Other hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar and 6LACK secured a few nods, while the pop categories favored Kesha and Bruno Mars. The award show will air on January 28, 2018 on CBS.

See below for The Recording Academy’s nominees for the 2018 Grammy Music Awards.

Album Of The Year:

“Awaken, My Love!” by Childish Gambino

4:44 by Jay-Z

DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama by Lorde

24K Magic by Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year:

“Despacito” by Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” by Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” by Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” by Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” by Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Love So Soft” by Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” by Kesha

“Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga

“What About Us” by P!nk

“Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Something Just Like This” by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

“Stay” by Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Kaleidoscope EP by Coldplay

Lust For Life by Lana Del Rey

Evolve by Imagine Dragons

Rainbow by Kesha

Joanne by Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) by Ed Sheeran

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Migration by Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue by Kraftwerk

Mura Masa by Mura Masa

A Moment Apart by Odesza

What Now by Sylvan Esso

Best Rock Performance:

“You Want It Darker” by Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” by Chris Cornell

“Run” by Foo Fighters

“No Good” by Kaleo

“Go To War” by Nothing More

Best Alternative Music Album:

Everything Now by Arcade Fire

Humanz by Gorillaz

American Dream by LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy by Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast by The National

Best R&B Performance:

“Get You” by Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” by Kehlani

“High” by Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” by SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Laugh And Move On” by The Baylor Project

“Redbone” by Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin’” by Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

“All The Way” by Ledisi

“Still” by Mali Music

Best R&B Song:

“First Began” by PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” by Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” by Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” by Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Free 6LACK by 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!” by Childish Gambino

American Teen by Khalid

Ctrl by SZA

Starboy by The Weeknd

Best Rap Performance:

“Bounce Back” by Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B

“4:44” by Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee” by Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap Album:

4:44 by Jay-Z

DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

Culture by Migos

Laila’s Wisdom by Rapsody

Flower Boy by Tyler, The Creator

Best Music Video:

“Up All Night” by Beck

“Makeba” by Jain

“The Story Of O.J.” by Jay-Z

“Humble.” by Kendrick Lamar

“1-800-273-8255” by Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Baby Driver by (Various Artists)

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 by (Various Artists)

Hidden Figures: The Album by (Various Artists)

La La Land by (Various Artists)

Moana: The Songs by (Various Artists)

Best Musical Theater Album:

Come From Away by Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Dear Evan Hansen by Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Hello, Dolly! by Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Main image credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor