2017 marks the first-ever Breeders’ Cup World Championships hosted at the Del Mar Racetrack in southern California. Surrounded by palm trees and stunning coastline, the iconic Del Mar racetrack has been rightfully nicknamed the place “where the turf meets the surf.”

This year’s festivities will take place on November 3rd and 4th and will once again offer attendees unparalleled culinary experiences, entertainment and of course, the best horses.

In anticipation for the 2017 event, Breeders’ Cup invested $4.5 million into the Del Mar Racetrack, focusing on improving the overall fan experience. There have been two temporary Trackside Luxury Chalets and temporary box seats added and the Turf Club luxury suites have been fully renovated. In addition, attendance will be limited to a cool 37,500 in order to avoid overcrowding.

Although the races themselves are the main event, attendees can enjoy cultural experiences throughout the week leading up to the Breeders’ Cup as well. The Breeders’ Cup Host Committee, in collaboration with the Del Mar, Solana Beach, and San Diego communities, has curated several special activities that showcase the best of Southern California. You can participate in a 5K beach race, enjoy local concerts or take part in a golf tournament at Torrey Pines, home of the 2008 US open.

The Breeders’ Cup has been drawing in the top international Thoroughbreds since 1984, providing a stage for the best owners, trainers and jockeys. In recent years though, the racing event has evolved into a premier entertainment experience with magical surroundings, world-class dining and high-stakes wagering, for those interested.

With a star-studded audience including Elizabeth Banks, Joe Torre and Bobby Flay, this year’s Breeders’ Cup World Championships is certainly worth traveling for. For more information on tickets to the 2017 Breeders’ Cup, click here.