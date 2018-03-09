This time of year, Stockholm not only looks like the inside of a snow globe—it’s also a picture-perfect representation of that quintessentially Swedish strongsuit: design. From immaculate architecture lining each quaint street to attention to interior detail across, the city is rife with eye candy. Here are the best places to feast your eyes, and feed your appetites, in this norse capital.

Friday morning: After touching down at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, grab a taxi to Stockholm’s newest hotel Downtown Camper, which juxtaposes of the city’s outdoorsy nature and its knack for refined kitsch and approachable luxury.

Friday afternoon: Thermos of glögg, stroll over to the nearby waterfont for a quick guided boat tour of Stockholm’s famous quays and islands–14 in all.

Friday evening: Take it easy with a wood-fired dinner at Downtown Camper’s Campfire restaurant. Don’t miss out on warming up with Nordic eatery’s Sveavägen cocktail (gin, vanilla, banana, and marshmallow) or one of its international, flame-kissed food options, from Korean barbeque to Mexican fajitas.

Saturday morning: Sleep in a bit before starting your day with a healthy breakfast and an ultra-relaxing spa session upstairs at The Nest.

Saturday afternoon: Spend some time wandering the streets of Stockholm; the hotel is located minutes from some of the best shopping in the city. For lunch, stop at Riche. If you haven’t yet experienced Swedish meatballs beyond the Ikea food court, here’s your chance. And the décor is anything but big-box, offering easily the chicest interiors in town.

Saturday evening: Take a cab or a leisurely walk to The Flying Elk, Stockholm’s favorite upscale pub. For a nightcap, make your way over to Tjoget, where one can easily spend hours sipping cocktails and taking in the scenery (read: beautiful Swedish people) at one of the city’s buzziest watering holes.