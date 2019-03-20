Tie The Knot at Balboa Bay Resort

Beach weddings can present quite a number of challenges. Which shoes do you wear? Is it a destination wedding? How will the pictures turn out? To execute the perfect beachfront ceremony, in the most luxe way possible, the experts at Balboa Bay Resort, the only waterfront resort in Newport Beach, are prepared to put you at ease during the planning process. A staff of planners will be there every step of the way, whether you’re planning the engagement, rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception, or the honeymoon. The stand-out program that the resort offers is the Tie The Knot package.

Kamia Kinchlow, Director of Sales at Balboa Bay Resort, currently oversees all wedding bookings for the property. “Our Tie the Knot offer is special because it focuses on what makes Balboa Bay Resort and Newport Beach a unique venue for any wedding. As the only waterfront resort and full service wedding venue in Newport Beach, we wanted to present one-of-a-kind experiences that only our location can offer, so we partnered with local vendors to offer experiences like our Newlywed Gondola exit and our Duffy boat romantic coastal picnic. Our Director of Beverage, Ben Carpenter, also works with each couple to create their own custom handcrafted cocktails,” says Kinchlow.

The aforementioned Newlywed Gondola exit invites couples to set sail post-vows. If planned perfectly, the sunset could be the backdrop of your new life together as a couple. If you’re newly engaged, the Duffy boat picnic could be an ideal afternoon set up for an engagement photoshoot.

If couples would rather venture out to sea for their wedding and reception, you could choose to get married on The Ambassador, a 128 foot, 3-deck state-of-the-art luxury yacht that can accommodate up to 150 guests with a fully appointed bar. In case you’re looking for special perks to pamper your bridal party pre-wedding, the groomsmen can head to a whiskey tasting while getting their hair trimmed and styled while the bridesmaids enjoy a champagne tasting accompanied by hand and shoulder massages.

Beyond the picturesque activities and luxury treatments, when asked what makes Balboa Bay Resort special, Kinchlow explained, “Couples love the privacy, the proximity to the water and the views our resort offers, from the yachts in the background – which make for a lovely photo moment – to the sun reflecting beautifully off the water.”