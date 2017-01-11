The buzz and controversy surrounding the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president are enough to make anyone want to book a spa day. Thankfully, a few Washington D.C. hotels are offering luxurious packages guaranteed to turn the weekend into an opulent, perhaps even relaxing getaway. Think gourmet meals, access to events, high-end shopping experiences and all-around pampering.

Below, find out what six D.C. hotels have to offer.

Rosewood: Each night of the weekend, you’ll return from the inaugural festivities to find champagne and curated gifts including Smythson leather goods, customized luggage from The Bespoke Company, jewelry and chocolate. If you happen to find yourself with nothing to wear to one of the many galas and parties going on, an on-site pop-up shop from Saks Fifth Avenue will come to your rescue with a selection of gowns and menswear.

W: For a cool $500,000, you’ll get round trip airfare, three nights in the hotel’s finest suite, a tasting at Pinea, spa time and a private tour through the history of the inauguration.

The Willard InterContinental: After arriving in the capital city via private jet, you’ll stay in a presidential suite where you’ll watch the inaugural parade from your window and enjoy an in-room breakfast each day. A limo will be on call to chauffeur you, and you’ll enjoy once in a lifetime events like lunch with Larry King and a private tour of the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center (the annex to the National Air and Space Museum where aircrafts such as the Space Shuttle Discovery are on display).

The Ritz-Carlton: In honor of the 45th president, you’ll receive the traditional 45th anniversary gift—sapphire. Shah & Shah Distinctive Jewelers is responsible for the 3-carat blue necklace in a platinum and diamond setting bestowed upon hotel guests. On Inauguration Day, you’ll have a perfect view of the parade from the Newseum, and throughout the weekend you’ll host your friends at a private dinner at Métier and a private cocktail reception at Guarisco Art Gallery. Ahead of the Inaugural Ball, your hair, makeup and outfit will be taken care of.

The St. Regis: A butler will wait on you in the newly renovated presidential suite, where you’ll be gifted with personalized White House stationery. Throughout the weekend, you’ll indulge in a customized dinner for four, afternoon tea, and a bottle of Dom Perignon, which you’ll learn how to open with a saber.