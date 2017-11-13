The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai is right around the corner on November 28th, and to prepare, we caught up with VS PINK model Zuri Tibby. The “Angel” is currently in pre-show, prep mode for the iconic runway—Tibby will be walking for her second consecutive year! But before her big trip to China, Tibby made an appearance at West Virginia University for the annual PINK Nation University event.

WVU had won PINK’s collegiate competition, beating out 2,000 other schools in three days of competition on the PINK Nation App. In celebration of the victory, PINK created a multi-sensory PINK house with Instagram-ready themed rooms, giveaways, musical performances and a visit from VS PINK models Grace Elizabeth and Zuri Tibby themselves.

Below, Zuri Tibby tells us all about her (rigorous!) fitness routine and her super-simple skincare regime.

What was it like when you got the call that you had been cast in this year’s VS Show?

When I got the call that I was in the show again I was SO excited. This year is my second year, but I still have nerves like it was my first!

What did you learn at last year’s show that surprised you?

I learned that when you are on the runway it seems like you are on there for way longer than you actually are. I have to remember to pose longer at the end of the runway.

Do you get nervous beforehand?

Of course I get nervous! It’s very intimidating knowing that so many people are watching you walk a runway in little clothing. To try and calm down before the show, my friends and I (who are also walking) will huddle for a pep talk to psych each other up.

What is your fitness routine like leading up to the show?

I work out year round so I am generally a healthy person. I work out at Dogpound six days a week and have recently started to go to Cryofuel, which helps regenerate the muscles and burn calories.

What is your day-to-day beauty routine like?

Every morning when I wake up, I wash my face with a Cetaphil Gentle Cleanser and use the Foreo Luna cleansing machine. Then I’ll do under eye cooling patches and finish my skin off with Kiehl’s Moisturizer. I always wash my face off before bed and in the morning.

#1 favorite beauty must-have?

Fake eyelashes

What are your winter style essentials?

The VS PINK Date Bra. It goes with everything and my Acne leather jacket and a good pair of black boots.