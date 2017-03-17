Though the Lone Star state’s public persona can be somewhat rough around the edges, the hills of central Texas are home to a growing number of farms producing one of the most relaxing and gorgeous plants on the planet—lavender.

At The Inn at Dos Brisas, a luxurious getaway situated between Houston and Austin, mixologist Tara Padilla decided to make use of the purple stuff in a refreshing vodka cocktail perfect for enjoying after a day of horseback riding, spa treatments, organic cooking classes and beyond.

“Lavender farms are very close to us here at Dos Brisas and I hadn’t used it very much in cocktails before,” she says. “Lavender makes me think of relaxation and peace so I named it after a peace treaty signed here in Texas.” For history buffs, that treaty came as the result of Texas’ victory against Mexico in the Battle of San Jacinto.

TREAT OF VELASCO

1 1/2 oz. Titos Texas Vodka

1/2 oz.Texas lavender-infused dry vermouth*

1/2 oz. Fresh local meyer lemon juice

1/2 oz. Texas honey syrup**

Absinthe

Shake all ingredients together and strain into martini glass. Garnish with sage leaf or lavender stem. Put absinthe in a misting bottle. Lightly mist finished drink with absinthe.

*Vermouth: boil one bottle of vermouth with handful of sage and cup of lavender for 5 minutes, let cool and refrigerate.

**Honey syrup: boil equal parts honey and water. Stir to dissolve. Let cool.