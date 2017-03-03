“It’s liquid sunshine,” a member of the staff at Viceroy’s Sugar Beach pointed to the sky during a very brief rain sprinkle. “It only rains for a very short time,” he said. It’s easy to see how the island’s residents maintain this positive outlook, with the spectacular views of the sparkling ocean and towering green peaks surrounding them every day.

The mountainous island’s natural beauty brings tourists from all over the world flocking to the resorts dotting the coastline. St. Lucia offers both outdoor adventure for the active traveler, and miles of sandy beaches for those who prefer to spend their trip lounging with a cocktail in hand. To satisfy both sides, we created the ultimate itinerary for the traveler who likes a bit of both.

Friday Afternoon:

Check in to Viceroy’s Sugar Beach, a luxury resort featuring relaxing villas with killer views of the surrounding beach and mountain scenery. Relax by your room’s private pool, or sunbathe on the pristine white deck before heading to dinner.

Friday Evening:

Sugar Beach’s Cane Bar not only serves up tropical cocktails like The Lava Flow, with aged rum, strawberry nectar, orange juice, and mint leaves, but also fresh sushi. Order the charred mahi mahi sushi pieces, as well as the Salmon Ikura topped with edible gold, and if you like heat, the Kiss of Fire signature roll with shrimp tempura, tuna, serrano pepper slices, avocado scallions, and yuzu-soy sauce.

Check the resort’s live entertainment schedule, with acts like local reggae bands and steel drums.

Saturday Morning:

Wake up early enough to get out on the hiking trail before it gets too warm. Gros Piton stands 2,619 feet above sea level, and with the full experience taking three to six hours, you should go prepared, preferably with a guide.

Saturday Afternoon:

Post-hike, visit Sugar Beach’s spa tucked away in rainforest grass huts with a luxe twist. The Lava Shell Massage eases muscle tension, knots, stress, and releases a sense of balance to the body and mind. The Citrus A Peel facial also offers an invigorating citrus aromatherapy and leaves the skin radiant and hydrated.

Saturday Evening:

Don’t leave Sugar Beach without dining at The Great Room, an elegant fine dining restaurant with Old World charm and Caribbean-influenced delicacies. The menu is served chef’s tasting style with spot-on wine pairings, and expertly timed courses with fresh, local ingredients.

Sunday Morning:

Spend the morning at the beach and partake in the resort’s water sports– guests are welcome to windsurf, sail, kayak, and more free of charge, or try a water bike or a scuba session. Or, just take a dip in the refreshing turquoise waters.

Sunday Afternoon:

Take a boat over to the nearby town of Soufriere for a lunch at La Petit Peak– a small, local place with the best fish wraps and French fries.

Before you leave, savor your last few moments in paradise lounging by the resort’s pool… and take plenty of photos.