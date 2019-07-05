The Weekender: Bermuda

Bermuda is often mistaken for an island located near the Caribbean Islands when in fact, Bermuda boasts an identity all its own with rosy sands, aqua waters and pastel homes topped with white terraced roofs in the midst of the Atlantic Ocean. Less than two hours from most major east coast airports, yet gripping onto old-British charm, the island awaits unsuspecting tourists, prepared to alter their perception of island life—and ready to become their new favorite weekend retreat. Below, our weekend travel guide to Bermuda.

Where to Stay:

For unparalleled beachfront access, The Loren Hotel at Pink Beach is your front-runner. As one of the island’s newest accommodations, each room was carefully designed to offer private balconies and a minimalist, modern decor to emphasize uninterrupted views of Bermuda’s turquoise south shore. If you’re more of a city dweller, check-in to Rosedon Hotel on the cusp of downtown Hamilton. The white-washed, traditional Bermuda cottage with piercing blue shutters offers the best of both worlds, with its boutique bed-and-breakfast city accommodation and complimentary shuttles to the beach.

Where to Eat:

The majority of Bermuda’s good eats are located in the city center, like the fish-forward restaurant, Barracuda Grill or contemporary sushi bar, Pearl. Be sure to ask both locales for their fresh catch, which typically includes grouper, snapper, or mahi-mahi. For lunch, Huckleberry at the Rosedon Hotel serves up fresh salads, shrimp tacos, and burgers, or you can stroll down to the harbor front and snag an outdoor seat at Harry’s for an upscale take on the island’s famed fish sandwich: lightly battered fish layered with tartar sauce on raisin bread. Looking for lighter fare? Track down Bermuda’s speakeasy, Yours Truly, where bar bites are served with craft cocktails that steal the show.

What to Do:

You simply can’t ignore the stretch of fine white sands flecked with pink coral along Bermuda’s south shore. Though postcards capture Horseshoe Bay’s popularity, try Warwick Long Bay to stumble on private alcoves with even pinker sands. If you stay at Rosedon Hotel, take advantage of their complimentary High Tea—an ode to the Island’s British Commonwealth. Order up a jug of Bermuda’s famed Rum Swizzle at the Swizzle Inn (beware of the pack it punches). Try to get out on a boat, either by renting your own craft or hopping on a ferry; some of the best vistas of the island come from the water. But most of all, simply embrace island time—read, relax, unwind: Bermuda will remind you life is not as serious as you make it.

When to Go:

Though a beach destination, Bermuda is a sub-tropical climate, meaning temperatures do cool down in the winter season. Visiting between April and June will ensure sunny beach weather with cool waters. July through September can be more humid with ocean temperatures heating up to feel like bath water. If you’re simply searching for a nature lover’s retreat, the shoulder seasons still guarantee beauty, but rain squalls and stormy weather are not as predictable. For the partier, be sure to check out Carnival in June, Cupmatch in August or the International Rugby tournament in November; the island knows how to celebrate.