When the owner of Greenwich village cocktail bar The Up & Up Matt Piacentini was called upon to make a cocktail that would represent New York at the Reykjavik Bar Summit, he rose to the occasion spectacularly with the creation of this apple-flavored twist on the city’s namesake drink, The Manhattan.

“Wanting to use only New York ingredients, I chose Mr. Katz’s Rock & Rye, and Atsby Vermouth for the NYC component, and Neversink Apple Brandy because what’s more New York-y than Hudson Valley apples?” he explains. Piacentini’s tribute to New York is the perfect respite from blistery weather, especially when enjoyed underground among The Up & Up’s cozy decor.

THE TOWN & COUNTRY

2 oz. Mr. Katz’s Rock & Rye

.5 oz. Atsby Amberthorn Vermouth

.5 oz. Neversink un-aged Apple Brandy

Stir with ice, strain into a chilled coupe glass. Express the oils of a lemon peel over the top of the drink, and discard the peel.